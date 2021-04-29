PELLA - Allyson Madsen ,of Exira, was one of 22 Central College students who had their work published in the college's annual Writing Anthology, a collection of exceptional student work from across the liberal arts curriculum. This was the 41st year for the Writing Anthology, which has been continuously published at Central since 1981. It can be viewed here: central.edu/writing-anthology.
