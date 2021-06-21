A Pinch of Family Flavor
Ready for a hands-on experience making some delicious and affordable meals for you and your family? Join us here at the Guthrie County ISU Extension Office on July 6 and 13! Cost to attend is $5 and each class you will create a new meal, as well as learn other tools from the Spend Smart East Smart website.
Focusing on Forages: Grazing Series
Guthrie County Extension will be co-hosting a Grazing Series, starting in June and ending September in Adair and Guthrie Counties! This event is free to attend and a meal will be provided at 6 pm thanks to the Adair& Guthrie County Cattlemen. To get registered visit https://bit.ly/33THsJ5 or contact the office!
Youth Day Camps
Do you know of any youth grades Kindergarten to third or fourth to sixth that would be interested in a summer day camp? Guthrie County Extension is offering a variety of educational youth day camps this summer. For more information and additional dates visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/guthrie/. All youth who wish to attend must register online and bring their own sack lunch.
Stuart Mini STEM Fest
Visit the Stuart Public Library on June 26 and July 17 to experience Mini S.T.E.M Fest! Come on one or both days to enjoy a variety of fun filled S.T.E.M activities. Each day will be from 10 a.m. to noon. No registration is necessary. Free to ALL Ages!
Recipe from Spend Smart. Eat Smart.
Sweet Pork Stir Fry
Serves 4
Cost/Serving $1.80
Serving Size: 2 cups
INGREDIENTS
• 6 ounces whole wheat thin spaghetti
• 1/3 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
• 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 tablespoon oil (canola, olive, or vegetable)
• 1 pound boneless pork, thinly sliced (chop or loin)
• 1 package (8 ounces) sugar snap peas
• 2 cups bell pepper, sliced (2 medium bell peppers)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Cook pasta according to package directions.
2. Stir soy sauce, brown sugar, and garlic in a small bowl while pasta is cooking.
3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add pork when oil is hot. Cook pork about 5 minutes. Stir frequently.
4. Add peas and bell peppers to the skillet. Cook for 3 minutes.
5. Add the soy sauce mixture to the vegetables. Cook 3 minutes more.
6. Add the pasta and stir until all the ingredients are combined.
TIPS
Garnish with mango or pineapple chunks.
The meat is easier to cut into strips if frozen for 20 minutes before cutting.