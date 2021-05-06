New Life Church Launches Shoe Drive Fund-raiser

New Life Church is conducting a shoe drive fund-raiser on from now until July 1 to raise funds to send kids to camp that otherwise cannot afford to go. New Life Church will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit paying for kids to go to camp this summer. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes the drop box located on front porch of 1111 Plum Street.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Ali Pieken, NLC Outreach coordinator "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money to send kids to camp and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. 100 percent of proceeds raised will go toward sending children to camp this summer. It's a win-win for everyone.”
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the New Life Church’s shoe drive, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.
For more information, contact Pieken at 712-249-9076 (call or text) or email Alexander.brown24@gmail.com.