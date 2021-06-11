AFD Donation

Charlie Elmquist, president of the Audubon County Traverlers Camping Club, and Shirley Jensen, field director, are pictured presenting $250 donation to Tom Cappel, Atlantic Fire Chief, to use for the fireworks on the Fourth of July in Atlantic. The club donated the same amount of money to Audubon for their new fire station and Exira for their fireworks display. The club donated food to all three food pantries twice a year.
"We donate to many organizations that help their respective communities," members said. "We also take care of Albert the Bull campground in Audubon."