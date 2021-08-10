90th Birthday Card Shower

The family of Bob Sothman would like to celebrate his 90th Birthday with a Card Shower! His birthday is Aug. 15, and cards can be sent to him at 706 West 10th Street, Atlantic, IA 50022. The family appreciates friends honoring him in this special way!
