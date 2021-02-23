Atlantic Speech and Debate Coaches Trisha Niceswanger and Brandon Baggett announce that on Friday, Feb. 12, Genevieve Martinez and Troy Roach qualified for the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) National Tournament in the category of Duo Interpretation! Competitions have been held virtually all year, and the coaches have learned many new ways to make performances possible.
In order to compete as a Duo and follow COVID protocols, Troy and Gen had to record their piece on a split screen, so as not to be side-by-side. This added level of difficulty meant they had to work even more as a team; knowing each other’s movements, timing reactions to lines, and utilizing correct space more than ever. These two students are so in sync that their performances are impressive to watch, whether serious or humorous.
This same Duo qualified last year for Nationals with a more serious piece with some emotional moments. The piece for 2021 is The Book of Awesome; much more light-hearted, and pointing out the little things in life that keep us going and help us enjoy those moments of awesome every day. Regardless of subject matter, these two Seniors are remarkably talented. They have grown so much individually as well as together the past four years. Both coaches are excited to see the future of Troy and Genevieve as they continue wherever their paths take them.
Additional congratulations should be noted for Troy Roach. He is now a four time National Qualifier, a great accomplishment that only few competitors reach. Students who compete in NSDA events earn points for rankings and advance up through levels of honor. Troy has now advanced to the level of Premier Distinction, and is the highest ever achieving student at Atlantic High School. Genevieve is herself a three time National Qualifier, highlighting our students’ multi-talents. Troy has qualified in 9th-World Schools, 10th-Congress, 11th- POI but competed with DUO, 12th-DUO outright. Gen competed in 10th-World Schools, 11th- DUO, and 12th- DUO.
Even more honor was bestowed upon Troy as he was selected the West Iowa District Student of the Year. Coach Niceswanger nominated him and wrote up a referral with all his accomplishments in Speech, Debate, and Drama as well as his support of the team over his High School career. Fellow coaches around Western Iowa then voted, so it is an honor to be recognized by those from other schools.
Both these students still have Individual Speech events to still compete in this Feb/March, so their time on stage is not over yet. Hopefully more good news to come from these talented performers.