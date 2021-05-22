The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a National Trails Day T-Bone Trail Ride, and those who want to attend should meet at the I-80/T-Bone Trail Trailhead, north of Atlantic on June 5 at 1 p.m. Free to attend. Bike, walk, or push strollers - everyone is welcome. The event will be cancelled if there is inclement weather.
National Trails Day- T-Bone Trail Ride Set For June 5
