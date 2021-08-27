DES MOINES - Twelve FFA Chapters competed in the Youth Dairy Goat show during the 2021 Iowa State Fair. Atlantic FFA places sixth in Chapter Awards.

FFA Results below:

GRADES

Champion Junior Does: Delaney Weiskamp-Zaehringer, Muscatine FFA, Muscatine

Reserve Champion Junior Does: Delaney Weiskamp-Zaehringer, Muscatine FFA, Muscatine

Reserve Champion Senior Does: Allison Nalley, Mediapolis FFA, Mediapolis

Reserve Champion Grade: Allison Nalley, Mediapolis FFA, Mediapolis

RECORD GRADES

Champion Junior Does: Kally Corbin, Independence FFA, Independence

Reserve Champion Junior Does: Cassidy Swietlik, Mount Ayr FFA, Mount Ayr

Champion Senior Does: Vinh Nguyen, Orient-Macksburg FFA, Orient

Reserve Champion Senior Does: Kelsea Corbin, Independence FFA, Independence

Champion Recorded Grade: Vinh Nguyen, Orient-Macksburg FFA, Orient

Reserve Champion Recorded Grade: Kelsea Corbin, Independence FFA, Independence

ALPINE

Alpine Juniors Champion: Cassidy Swietlik, Mount Ayr FFA, Mount Ayr

Alpine Seniors Champion: Kelsea Corbin, Independence FFA, Independence

Alpine Grand Champion: Kelsea Corbin, Independence FFA, Independence

Chapter Awards:

1) Independence FFA, Independence

2) Orient-Macksburg FFA, Orient

3) Muscatine FFA, Muscatine

4) Mount Ayr FFa, Mount Ayr

5) Carroll Area FFA, Carroll

6) Atlantic FFA, Atlantic

7) Mediapolis FFA, Mediapolis

8) Boone A&M FFA, Boone

9) Manning FFA, Manning

10) Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville

