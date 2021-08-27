DES MOINES - Twelve FFA Chapters competed in the Youth Dairy Goat show during the 2021 Iowa State Fair. Atlantic FFA places sixth in Chapter Awards.
FFA Results below:
GRADES
Champion Junior Does: Delaney Weiskamp-Zaehringer, Muscatine FFA, Muscatine
Reserve Champion Junior Does: Delaney Weiskamp-Zaehringer, Muscatine FFA, Muscatine
Reserve Champion Senior Does: Allison Nalley, Mediapolis FFA, Mediapolis
Reserve Champion Grade: Allison Nalley, Mediapolis FFA, Mediapolis
RECORD GRADES
Champion Junior Does: Kally Corbin, Independence FFA, Independence
Reserve Champion Junior Does: Cassidy Swietlik, Mount Ayr FFA, Mount Ayr
Champion Senior Does: Vinh Nguyen, Orient-Macksburg FFA, Orient
Reserve Champion Senior Does: Kelsea Corbin, Independence FFA, Independence
Champion Recorded Grade: Vinh Nguyen, Orient-Macksburg FFA, Orient
Reserve Champion Recorded Grade: Kelsea Corbin, Independence FFA, Independence
ALPINE
Alpine Juniors Champion: Cassidy Swietlik, Mount Ayr FFA, Mount Ayr
Alpine Seniors Champion: Kelsea Corbin, Independence FFA, Independence
Alpine Grand Champion: Kelsea Corbin, Independence FFA, Independence
Chapter Awards:
1) Independence FFA, Independence
2) Orient-Macksburg FFA, Orient
3) Muscatine FFA, Muscatine
4) Mount Ayr FFa, Mount Ayr
5) Carroll Area FFA, Carroll
6) Atlantic FFA, Atlantic
7) Mediapolis FFA, Mediapolis
8) Boone A&M FFA, Boone
9) Manning FFA, Manning
10) Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville