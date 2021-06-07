On Tuesday, June 15, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Freedom for Youth Ministries will host “Freedom Quest” at Atlantic City Park. This is a free family event with bounce houses, games, food, prizes, and Gospel-centered activities that mirror Freedom for Youth Ministries’ programs. There will be a second event hosted later in the summer on Tuesday, July 13, at the same time and venue.
Freedom Quest is an outreach event program scheduled to be in Atlantic, Webster City, Bloomfield, Fort Dodge, Centerville, and Ottumwa twice this summer. This event allows relationships to be built with both adults and youth in each community to help pave the way for future programs, in hopes of inspiring the Christian community to get involved with starting a local program.
Freedom for Youth Ministries launches faith-based youth programs throughout the state of Iowa, and the ministry is doing outreach to explore starting a program in Atlantic. “We want to provide a Christ-centered environment where youth can come and discover their God-given gifts and talents and grow in the areas of faith, education, employment, and leadership,” said April Armbrecht, Freedom for Youth Outreach and Community Connections Manager.
About Freedom for Youth Ministries:
Freedom for Youth Ministries, founded in Des Moines in 2003, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit on a mission to reach Iowa’s youth with the gospel of Jesus Christ. Its programs include educational support, after-school activities, meals, and supportive employment training – all centered on the message of Jesus Christ’s saving grace. Freedom currently operates in Des Moines, Knoxville, Huxley, Johnston, Perry, Stuart, Winterset, Carlisle, Hartford, Clarion, Newton, Marshalltown, and three church-based locations in the Des Moines metro.