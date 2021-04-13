ANITA - High temperatures are expected to be in the 50's on Saturday, April 17, so this year's Anita Redneck Tractor BRRRR Ride might not be quite as BRRRR as it's been in the past, but then it's usually held in February.
This is the 10th year for the ride, organized by Bill Russell, Maynard Hansen and Ralph Wickey, and organizers have said there will be no snow dates this year, but there are some small changes to the regular schedule.
First of all, tractors will start out from the Anita Community Center parking lot. The ride is set to begin at 9 a.m. but if you are riding or just coming to see the tractors, come early.
A breakfast, put on by the American Legion Post 210, will be held starting at 6 a.m. at the Anita Community Center. It's for a free-will offering meal and will be a fund-raiser for Legion events.
For those planning to participate, no advance registration is required, just show up, sign up and get a number. The ride is open to everyone, from restored antique tractors to newer models.
Tractors will make one or two stops in Anita, then will spend time riding outside of Anita - the route will be available the morning of the ride, due to that changeable weather.
Tractor riders will make a stop for the traditional lunchtime break - which will be catered by The Weather Vane - but it will be held at the community center. It's a good social time for riders, and traditionally some awards are handed out. There has been a Red Green theme for the ride - hence the "Redneck" part of the ride's name - over the years of the ride, so awards have included things like the "Low Rider" going to the one who was the most like Red Green's nephew hiding behind a heat houser, or the "True Redneck," for the one looking the most like Red Green with no cab, whiskers or beard, and coveralls. Awards for those coming the longest and shortest distance are also handed out.