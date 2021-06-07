SOUTH DAKOTA — Two earthquakes were reported near the South Dakota/Nebraska line northeast of Anoka, Neb. on Friday, one in the morning, and a second at about 5:50 p.m.
The US-GS reported the first measured 3.7 on the Richter Scale, at a depth of just over 3 miles, and it happened at about 10:20 a.m. The second registered at 3.1 magnitude — it has been at least the fourth reported earthquake in South Dakota this year.
There were no reports of damage.
According to the US-GS, earthquakes of this magnitude are usually felt by people in the area, and the vibrations feel like a truck passing by. It can cause hanging objects to swing noticeably, but generally don’t cause damage.