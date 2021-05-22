Looking for something for your family to do this summer? The Atlantic Public Library has you covered! The library is hosting summer programs and reading challenges for all ages. The theme this year is “Reading Colors Your World” and we are excited about all the fun programs we were able to create around this theme!
Reading logs will be available to pick up starting May 28. Calendars are available now. These items will be available at either service desk.
Some programs you can look forward to include:
• Summer kick-off with Absolute Science’s Big Bang Bubble Program on Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. The program is being held at Sunnyside Park’s band shell. Please bring your own blankets and chairs for seating.
• Movies Around the World on Wednesday mornings. This will feature older movies (some may even be black & white). The list of movies will be available at the library by the last week of May and will be included in the weekly event e-newsletter.
• Bad Art Night on June 7. This is a come and go program with the challenge of who can create the worst “bad art” possible. The art will be displayed around the Library and people can vote on which one is the “best” bad art. Supplies are limited.
• Family Color Fun Run at Lake Anita on Saturday, June 26. This free, county-wide event will be an untimed fun run/walk of approximately one mile with colored powder stations along the route. Registration is required. Please contact the library for more information.
• Book Reading with Miss Nini (Janine Knop) at Sunnyside Park’s band shell. Join us on June 27 for an enjoyable Sunday afternoon with the author reading selections from her book While the Windmill Watched: a slice of rural America in the 1950’s.
The Library is returning to in person programs this year. Some of the programs require pre-registration and some have limited attendance available. We are also offering take and make activities with Facebook live videos for those who can’t attend in person. Please check our online calendar at www.atlantic.lib.ia.us for information for each program.