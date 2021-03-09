On March 16, local Democrats will gather via Zoom to participate in the Biennial Off-Year Organizational Meeting of the County Central Committee. In an on-going effort to engage the voting public in understanding the policies, procedures, and growth of the Iowa Democratic Party, we invite registered Democrats to participate in this meeting. Notices will be emailed to those interested in attending either meeting, regarding sign-up.
The Biennial Organizational Meeting takes place in odd-numbered year which is when elections for party officers and initial planning for the next two years takes place. Individuals are not required to be precinct committee persons to be elected to any of the offices described above; however, if they are not precinct committee persons and serve as an executive officer of the county Central Committee they may not vote during central committee meetings.
Those interested in participating in the meeting can contact Cass County Democratic Party Chair Sherry Toelle at shtoelle@gmail.com or at 712-243-4861 for the Zoom link.