Sadie Welter is a 2019 graduate of Atlantic High School, she is currently attending Iowa State University majoring in Physics/Astronomy.
Sadie has been selected for a summer internship with NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS). The Iowa Space Grant Consortium (ISGC) is sponsoring her Summer 2021 Internship as a result of her NASA Internship & Fellowships application.
She will be exploring the dynamics of exoplanetary atmospheres and oceans with ROCKE 3D-Virtual. She will be exploring details of the possible habitable states of newly discovered exoplanetary systems that the GISS ROCKE-3D group has modeled in recent years. These include Proxima Centauri b, the TRAPPIST and Kepler 1649 systems.
She received a stipend in exchange for a commitment of 40 hours per week for 10 weeks during the summer 2021 Virtual session. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on-site experiences were not being hosted this year so this is a virtual internship.