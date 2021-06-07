More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

Local students, class year and curriculum are listed below.

Atlantic

Evan Walter Brummer, 2, Software Engineering

Tayler Ann Burg, 2, Accounting

Katherine Elaine Darrow, 4, Linguistics

Mitchell Francis Ginther, 4, Civil Engineering

Taylor Hansen, 3, Kinesiology and Health

Cody James McCreedy, 4, History

Tyler Richard Moen, 2, Biology

Jackson Tyler Mullin, 2, Mechanical Engineering

Kylie Joy Neal, 2, Elementary Education

Cale Christopher Pellett, 4, Agricultural Business

Grant Aaron Podhajsky, 4, Biology

Emily Isabelle Saeugling, 4, Animal Science

Kathryn Riley Saluk, 2, Event Management

Cole Jacob Sampson, 2, Pre-Industrial Design

Nadia Grace Somers, 4, Music

Anna Marykate Stork, 4, Graphic Design

Duke Jackson Zellmer, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology

Cumberland

Teaguen Gunner Sothman, 3, Finance

Exira

Christopher M. Paulsen, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology

Cian John Tuey, 2, Cyber Security Engineering

Cuinn Tuey, 2, Animal Ecology

Sadie G. Welter, 3, Physics

Griswold

Cale Marlowe Schmidt, 4, Agricultural Studies

Wiota

Megan Kay Behrends, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

Nathan Russell Behrends, 3, Agricultural Studies

Walker Shaw McDermott, 3, Agricultural Studies

