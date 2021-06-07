More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Local students, class year and curriculum are listed below.
Atlantic
Evan Walter Brummer, 2, Software Engineering
Tayler Ann Burg, 2, Accounting
Katherine Elaine Darrow, 4, Linguistics
Mitchell Francis Ginther, 4, Civil Engineering
Taylor Hansen, 3, Kinesiology and Health
Cody James McCreedy, 4, History
Tyler Richard Moen, 2, Biology
Jackson Tyler Mullin, 2, Mechanical Engineering
Kylie Joy Neal, 2, Elementary Education
Cale Christopher Pellett, 4, Agricultural Business
Grant Aaron Podhajsky, 4, Biology
Emily Isabelle Saeugling, 4, Animal Science
Kathryn Riley Saluk, 2, Event Management
Cole Jacob Sampson, 2, Pre-Industrial Design
Nadia Grace Somers, 4, Music
Anna Marykate Stork, 4, Graphic Design
Duke Jackson Zellmer, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Cumberland
Teaguen Gunner Sothman, 3, Finance
Exira
Christopher M. Paulsen, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Cian John Tuey, 2, Cyber Security Engineering
Cuinn Tuey, 2, Animal Ecology
Sadie G. Welter, 3, Physics
Griswold
Cale Marlowe Schmidt, 4, Agricultural Studies
Wiota
Megan Kay Behrends, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Nathan Russell Behrends, 3, Agricultural Studies
Walker Shaw McDermott, 3, Agricultural Studies