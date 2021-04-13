April is Child Abuse Prevention month and the Audubon County Attorney’s office was proud to recognize and support the cause with the display of blue pinwheels on the courthouse lawn. Shining in the sun, the pinwheels on display represent a bright future for our children and our community. The pinwheel is a symbol of childhood, a time which should be filled with joy, nurturing and playfulness. On Tuesday, April 6, the Audubon County Courthouse showed support by wearing blue to recognize and support Child Abuse Prevention month.
Pinwheels for Prevention campaign serves as a reminder that everyone has a responsibility to help protect children in the community through education and awareness, support and outreach to children and families in need, and by reporting suspected child abuse or neglect. Hundreds of blue pinwheels are on display on the courthouse lawn through the month of April in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
This campaign began in 2008, with the pinwheels becoming a national symbol for child abuse prevention. The pinwheel represents the great childhood that every child deserves, and the role we each play in providing a loving and supportive environment for the children in our lives.
Child abuse does not discriminate. It spans all racial, gender, socioeconomic and demographic boundaries. In 2019 alone, Project Harmony provided services to nearly 6,000 children within the Omaha metro and western Iowa communities in response to child abuse. Of these cases, 61% were sexual abuse, 27% neglect, 19% physical abuse and 6% witness to violence.
If you would like to learn more about the pinwheel campaign or donate, visit: https://preventchildabuse.org pinwheels for prevention.
Thanks to the Victims of Crime Act grant, Victim Witness Coordinator Angie Baylor, was able to purchase the pinwheels at no cost to the county. Audubon County Attorney, Christopher Swensen, would like to express his appreciation to the Board of Supervisors for allowing us to display the pinwheels on the courthouse lawn and courthouse employees that showed support by wearing blue.