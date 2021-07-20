An “Art in the Park” event for adults will be held on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Lower Center Shelter in Sunnyside Park. Canvas and paint will be provided, and those who attend should bring their own drinks and snacks.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 62%
- Feels Like: 85°
- Heat Index: 85°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 82°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:04:07 AM
- Sunset: 08:48:26 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 84F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 1mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 1mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 1mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Trending
Articles
- RATSKIN'S RUMBLINGS: A "Wonderful" tribute while going off to Fort Dodge
- Standoff in Elk Horn Ends Peacefully
- Heritage House Bolsters Leadership Roster with Key Team Members
- Meet The Audubon County Fair Queen Candidates
- IOWA SUBSTATE BASEBALL – First-round scores
- PREP SOFTBALL: Atlantic focusing in on big goals
- IOWA SUBSTATE BASEBALL: Class 3A, 4A substate semifinal matchups
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BASEBALL: Exira-EHK gets free passes, makes Sidney pay
- Chat Mobility purchases Iowa High School Sports Network
- IOWA DISTRICT BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: 3 area teams seeking district titles
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.