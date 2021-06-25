Stuart Mini STEM Fest
Visit the Stuart Public Library on July 17 to experience Mini S.T.E.M Fest! Come enjoy a variety of fun filled S.T.E.M activities. This event will be from 10 am to 12 pm. No registration is necessary. Free to all ages!
A Pinch of Family Flavor
Ready for a hands-on experience making some delicious and affordable meals for you and your family? Join us here at the Guthrie County ISU Extension Office on July 6 and 13! Cost to attend is $5 and each class you will create a new meal, as well as learn other tools from the Spend Smart East Smart website.
Focusing on Forages: Grazing Series
Guthrie County Extension will be co-hosting a Grazing Series, starting in June and ending September in Adair and Guthrie Counties! This event is free to attend and a meal will be provided at 6 p.m. thanks to the Adair& Guthrie County Cattlemen. To get registered visit https://bit.ly/33THsJ5 or contact the office!
Youth Day Camps
Do you know of any youth grades Kindergarten to third or fourth to sixth that would be interested in a summer day camp? Guthrie County Extension is offering a variety of educational youth day camps this summer. For more information and additional dates visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/guthrie/. All youth who wish to attend must register online and bring their own sack lunch.
Recipe from Spend Smart. Eat Smart.
Breakfast Splits
Serves 1 Adult Or 2 Small Children
Cost/Serving $1.03
Serving Size: 1 split
INGREDIENTS
• 1 small banana
• 1/2 cup low fat yogurt
• 1/4 cup granola or flake style cereal
• 1/2 cup fresh fruit (kiwi, orange, apple)(sliced or chopped)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Cut banana in half lengthwise. Place in shallow bowl.
2. Top with yogurt, cereal, and fruit.
TIPS
Invite guests to make their own splits. Set out bowls, bananas, vanilla or fruit flavored yogurts, cereal choices, chopped fruit, cinnamon or nutmeg shakers and chopped nuts.