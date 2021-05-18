School Newspapers Online recognizes AHSneedle as a 2021 SNO Distinguished Site

Each year, School Newspapers Online (SNO) offers student journalism programs with outstanding online publications the opportunity to apply to become a SNO Distinguished Site.
This month, the staff of Atlantic High School 's publication, AHSneedle earned this status. Before being awarded the title of SNO Distinguished Site, AHSneedle earned online digital badges in the areas of site excellence, story page design, writing, multimedia, coverage and audience engagement.
Representing what SNO sees as the six components of a modern news website, these six individual badges make up the SNO Distinguished Sites program.
SNO started the SNO Distinguished Sites program to eliminate ambiguity and delineate standards of excellence for an online student news site. Last year, 63 schools earned all of the badges and the honor of becoming a SNO Distinguished Site.
AHSneedle
About SNO Sites:
Founded by a scholastic newspaper adviser, SNO has been providing schools and
organizations with affordable , user-friendly online publishing solutions since 2008. Their platform is ideal for those looking to create or enhance their online presence. Each customized website is built on the WordPress publishing platform and features mobile responsive design and a variety of tools enabling layout and design changes. video embedding and more. SNO brings
the functionality and design possibilities of major news sites to scholastic journalism programs across the nation at an affordable price.
To learn more about SNO please visit: www.snosites.com