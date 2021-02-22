The BPO Does are offering two scholarships for high school seniors.

One $500 scholarship is for a high school senior who meets the qualifications to a school of their choice. Another $500 scholarship is for a high school senior majoring in business. This scholarship is donated by the family of Jan Bramer in her memory. Bramer was a longtime member of the BPO Does.

The scholarship applications can be found on the Atlantic High School Counseling web site under local scholarships.

The direct link is as follows: http://sites.google.com/a/atlanticiaschools.org/. Scholarships are not just for Atlantic graduates.

Applications must be postmarked no later than April 15 and sent to Ellie Rutherford, 306 East Fifth Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022.

