Food insecurity and hunger in Iowa? You betcha! While the Cass County Democrats cannot eradicate hunger in our county, they are trying to help meet some of the needs of our neighbors.
Over the past several months, they have donated $1,200 in total to the four county food pantries so that they can buy food items that are not donated to them or buy special foods that some chronically ill folks need that are not usually donated to food pantries. The pantries are always very appreciative of donations, whether it be in actual food items or monetary donations. County Chair Sherry Toelle added, "We encourage all other political and fraternal/civic
organizations to also donate to the pantries."