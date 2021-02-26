AUDUBON — Audubon students and staff, FFA members and FFA alumni, and members of the community got together for a very special surprise this week: Brittany Elmquist, agriculture educator, had been chosen as a finalist for the Golden Owl Award.
She had no idea that the school assembly was all about her.
“I was truly surprised at our ‘COVID’ assembly by my amazing chapter, senior officers, alumni chapter, administration, school, community and family,” she said. “There are so many great teachers and advisors in the agricultural education and FFA programs throughout Iowa.” She admitted she’d gotten a card telling her she was nominated, but thought she was just one of many. This year there were 409 nominations for 241 different Iowa Ag teachers, so it was a complete surprise.
The Golden Owl Award is sponsored by Nationwide, and Elmquist received a check for $500 along with a Golden Owl plaque. If she wins, she will receive an additional $3,000 in funding to help bring new opportunities to their programs and students. Nationwide is also donating $5,000 to the state’s FFA to further support the personal and professional growth of students, teachers and advisors.
Elmquist siad she was proud of how her FFA members were able to put together the assembly program, without spoiling the surprise.
“I am still at a loss for words. I am humbled and truly thankful for this honor. I had no idea that the FFA officer team and chapter members along with many others had been working on this for months!” she said. “The number of nominations simply shows how much of a family we are in the Audubon community. It takes everyone to be on board to be successful — the students, their families, administration, school staff, alumni, businesses...it takes a COMMUNITY and that is what we have.”