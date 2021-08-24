Wiota United Methodist Women met on Aug. 11 in Fellowship Hall at 1:30 p.m. President Sharon Jensen opened the meeting with all reciting the UMW purpose. Roll call was "Bible verse that begins with your middle initial" and was answered by six members.
Secretary Patricia Ostrus read the July secretary report and it was approved as read. Treasurer Karen Burger gave the treasurer report and the report was placed on file for audit.
Karen presented the Five Star Award for 2020 and announced that the 2021 Special Mission Pin recipients have been chosen but are kept secret. Karen also gave the Response Moment on Mission Pins.
Vice-President Rosemary Zellmer announced that the next meeting is Sept. 8 with roll call "Where would you like to go on a summer vacation" and Patricia is hostess.
Nova Wright read 2Peter 2:4-10 from the Prayer Calendar. Those to be remembered in our thoughts and prayers were named and joys were shared.
Lesson was given by Patricia Ostrus on Squeeze My Hand. Sharon adjourned the meeting with Proverbs 30:5. Lunch was served by Rosemary.