Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index in excess of 100 degrees expected, and possibly over 105 degrees at times. * WHERE...Much of southern Iowa. * WHEN...Continuing this afternoon and evening, and again Tuesday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and heat index values will decrease tonight into Tuesday morning, however overnight low temperatures will only be in the mid 70s with very high humidity, leading to a cumulative heat hazard impact. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&