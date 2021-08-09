Taylor McCreedy, Cass County was awarded the LA-CO Circle of Champions 4-H Scholarship through theIowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony Sunday, July 11 in Ames.
Over 85 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $127,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony on Sunday, July 11 in the Scheman Building at Iowa State University. Over 300 applications were
submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 49 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Taylor McCreedy is the daughter of Shelby and Marty McCreedy. McCreedy is attending Central Community College to study animal science, with hopes to eventually attend veterinary school. She credits 4-H with helping her identify her future goals through her experiences in the Vet Med project area, which allowed her to work closely with veterinarians.
Through 4-H, McCreedy developed her passion for animals and animal welfare.
“Without the experiences I have had in 4-H and the opportunities to learn and grow, I would never have the courage to pursue such a demanding career field,” said McCreedy. “Being able to learn as much as I have and interact with the people I have been fortunate enough to meet through 4-H, has made my career path very clear.”
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H
Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
LA-CO Industries, Inc. in Elk Grove Village, Ill. provides this scholarship to any college undergraduate or graduate school student attending any Iowa community college or four-year college or university. They must be majoring in agriculture or a related agricultural science major and preference is given to current college students.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. More information at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.