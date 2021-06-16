On June 10, eight members of the Walnut Genealogy Society met at the Walnut Public Library at 7 p.m. The secretary’s minutes and the treasurer’s report were read and approved.
Daniel Thorson from Missouri and his mother, Rosemary Thorson, from Washington visited the library on June 5. They were looking for information on the “Louis” Russell Longnecker family. They copied information from our Longnecker file and wanted to know where they lived in Walnut. We have not heard back from Michelle Gibbons on her query on Miles Gibbons and Mary Craney. Karen Hansen helped Ardythe Smith find information on the Utopian C.L.S.C.
Grace Simcoe from Lexington, Va. visited the genealogy room for a short time. Loren McDermott helped her with their common Brindley and Fleming relatives.
Barb Butcher finished the index information for the new sign at the Newtown Cemetery. Jim Hansen received a request to try to locate the grave of a baby southwest of Red Oak. As Karen Hansen is a member of the DAR, she and Jim were honored to help the DAR carry a historic 30’ x 60’ American flag in the Veterans’ Parade in Omaha on May 28.
On May 31, Leo and Gayle Stuart, Jim and Karen Hansen, and Lillee Anderson demonstrated gravestone cleaning to the Pymosa 4-H Club at the Lorah Cemetery northeast of Atlantic. Jim has been trying to locate unmarked graves on the Lanigan plot at Saint Patricks Catholic Cemetery in Walnut, as there was a request on findagrave for a photo of the grave of Baby Lanigan.
The Iowa Genealogical Society in Des Moines has a special rate of $10 for non-members to use their resources as much as a person wants during June, July and August. The Iowa Historical Library is open by appointment only on Fridays and Saturdays.
Leo Stuart just discovered that his father and his Uncle Frank came back from France after WWI on the SS America and wonders if they knew they were on the same ship with the large number of military personnel onboard.
The military stone which we ordered and set for Civil War Veteran Samuel H. Welty will be dedicated by the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War Kinsman Camp No. 23 out of Atlantic after Walnut’s 150th parade on July 31. The public is invited to attend the dedication at the Layton Township Cemetery.
Our next meeting will be held on July 8.