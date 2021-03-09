The Nishna Valley Shrine Club will meet at the Pines Restaurant in Atlantic, on Wednesday, March 10, 6:30 p.m.., Social hour, followed by the regular meeting, at 7 p.m.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 43%
- Feels Like: 70°
- Heat Index: 70°
- Wind: 25 mph
- Wind Chill: 70°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:41:01 AM
- Sunset: 06:20:07 PM
- Dew Point: 47°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Windy early...isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms becoming likely. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tonight
Windy early...isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms becoming likely. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 74F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 24mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 22mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 18mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Trending
Articles
- Third individual arrested in bar fight case
- Cass County Well Represented in Iowa Beef Breeds
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE GIRLS QUARTERFINAL: Exira-EHK rallies, holds off MMCRU
- COVID-19 Cases Up in Cass County
- Gude Joins First Whitney Bank
- Additional priority populations approved for vaccinations starting Monday
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE GIRLS SEMIFINAL: End of the road for Exira-EHK
- ALL-HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE TEAMS: Handlos, Rasmussen earn first-team picks for boys, girls
- Changes in Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
- RATSKIN'S RUMBLINGS: Remembering an Iowa, Indianola legend
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.