The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Armour Insurance on Thursday, Aug. 5 to welcome their new agent, Jake Olsen.
Jake was born and raised in Atlantic, went to Northwestern University where he graduated with a degree in Finance. Soon after graduation, owner Lucas Mosier, approached Jake about coming on board in which he accepted and joined the Atlantic team at the beginning of June 2020. Since joining the company, Jake has received licensing in personal, commercial and life insurance.
Armour Insurance has offices in Atlantic, Griswold and Council Bluffs and specializes in auto, home, farm, business, personal, commercial, life, health and crop insurance.
Armour Insurance is located at 700 E. 7th St. Contact 712-243-1630 or visit https://www.insarmour.com/ for more information.
Ambassador’s at the visit include (left to right): Kevin Ferguson, Abby Becker, Kelsey Beschorner, Jim Kickland, Rachel Czaja, Jason Nicholas, Krysta Hanson, Anne Quist, Kennedy Freund, Margo Larson, Ruth Sears, Jessi Klever, Katie Hockenberry, Bill Saluk, Jessica Oswalt, Dr.Keith Leonard, Dolly Bergmann, Marcia Anderson, Colt Doherty, Alden Harriman, Dawn Marnin, Nedra Perry, Rich Perry, Amy Coenen, Donnie Drennan, Graydon Schmidt, Seated were Lucas Mosier and Jake Olsen.