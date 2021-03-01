ANITA — Families picking up boxes of food in Anita received fresh produce items like apples and potatoes, but also meats and dairy products through the USDA Farmers to Families, a program that began under President Trump last April and has distributed about 140 million food boxes around the country, and agricultural and anti-hunger groups are hoping that President Biden will continue the program.
Farmers to Families works by purchasing food from farmers and other food distributors whose business was damaged by the pandemic. In some cases farmers were dumping milk and other produce they couldn’t market and the program was set up to purchase those products to distribute to families in need.
Brigham Hoegh, Cass County Wellness Program Coordinator, said a Farmers to Families distribution was held in Atlantic last October, but this was the first time for Anita.
“It’s an awesome program,” she said, noting it was unusual because it included fresh items like meat, dairy and produce, not just canned or boxed items.
Jodi Irlmeier, of Anita Town and Country, said they hoped to have another food distribution like it later this year.
The crew working the food distribution on Saturday morning said the noon to 1 p.m. distribution started early: some people were there, ready to line up as early as 10:30 a.m.
All in all, Irlmeier said, 132 boxes of food were distributed.
There were five rounds of the program from April to now and they were able to purchase up to $6 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes. The products were boxed up into family sized boxes to be distributed by food banks and other community and faith-based organizations serving people in need.
Hoegh said the program was currently scheduling more food distributions like the one in Anita on Saturday, but hadn’t heard if Biden’s administration would continue it.
Another food distribution, this one by Foodbank For the Heartland, will be held on Wednesday, March 3 in Atlantic. This mobile food pantry will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center, 805 West 10th Street, and like the Anita program, it is open to anyone. Traffic will be directed by volunteers, visitors are asked to remain in their cars and leave their car trunks open. The distribution is free and no documentation is needed.