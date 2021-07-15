Produce in the Park is welcoming a special musical guest to the market this Thursday, July 15. The country music band Cloverdayle will be giving a free concert in the Atlantic City Park this Thursday, July 15 from 5-6 p.m. Rolling Hills Bank & Trust is sponsoring this week’s musical entertainment. Bring a lawn chair, and enjoy yard games and dinner at the park while you listen to the music.
Produce in the Park is held every Thursday evening from 4:30-6:30 PM in the Atlantic City Park from the beginning of June through the end of September. This week, the market will offer fresh produce favorites including green beans, cucumbers, zucchini, carrots, and more. In addition to delicious, fresh, local produce, Produce in the Park offers baked goods including Danish Kringle from the Kringleman Danish Pastries, dinner in the park, and handmade crafts including goat-milk soaps and lotions, candles, and more. The market also features a guest chef offering taste tests, free produce snacks for kids, and
other kids activities, in addition to information booths by area community organizations.
Produce in the Park’s summer farmers market and community gatherings are sponsored by Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank and Trust, Cass County Tourism, Camblin Mechanical, Cass Health, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
Produce in the Park now accepts SNAP EBT, a payment method also known as “food stamps,” and many vendors accept credit cards and Venmo.
Stay up to date on the latest with Produce in the Park by signing up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, and following Produce in the Park on Facebook @ProduceInThePark and Instagram @ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIA.