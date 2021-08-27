Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation Meeting

The Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation met in Atlantic on Aug. 19 The board approved to award three $2,500 Scholarships to the Class of 2022. The board consists of 12 alumni from Atlantic High School. Officers elected are President- C. J. Heithoff, Vice President- Ted Robinson, Secretary- Deb Schuler, Mark Smith- Treasurer, Cathy Baragary and Linda Robinson as Executive Directors. Directors include JC VanGinkel, Mike Henningsen, Cathy Hansen, Mark McNees, Alan Zellmer and Denise Masker.
The foundation started in 2003 by Dr. Martin L. Key. During the 40th reunion of the AHS Class of 1961, class members voted to give a $300 scholarship to a graduating senior. Other classes offered scholarships following class reunions, but there was no formal group overseeing scholarships until 2003 when Key convinced eight classmates from the 1961 Class to form the foundation.
The Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation encourages all alumni of Atlantic High School, through their contributions, to honor the school that gave them their educational start. The foundation encourages all alumni to invest in our community graduates, which in return is investing in our future.
Contributions can be mailed to Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 205, Atlantic, Iowa 50022. Visit their web site - https://atlanticsasf.org/ - for more information.