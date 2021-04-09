Spring Shred Day, Scouting For Food Drive set for April 10

The Friends of the Library is teaming up with the local Scout troops to hold a two in one activity. On Saturday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to noon, the "Friends" will be hosting their Spring Shred Day. Then the local Scouts will be available to accept donations for their Scouting For Food drive.
All participants are asked to approach the Library from Sixth street at the alley. From there, volunteers will guide you through the line. Those with shred paper will be first as Scouts will unload your car, then you can proceed forward to another Scout who will accept any non-perishable food items or cash you may have for the Scouting For Food project.
No one will need to get out of their car .... the scouts will do it all. All food and money collected will go to the Atlantic Food Pantry No commercial paper.