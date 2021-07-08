“So whether we are at home or away, we make it our aim to please the Lord.”
-2 Corinthians 5:9
If someone asked you about your main goal in life, what would come to mind? I’m sure many would say to achieve happiness, become rich, raise a good family, be a successful this or that, etc. All those things can be good and right but for Christians there must be something even bigger and deeper than the typical American aspirations. Paul is reminding the Corinthians of this very thing. Paul implores them to strive to please the Lord above all else, whether they are at home in their physical bodies and away from the Lord or away from their physical bodies and at home with the Lord. Regardless of our condition, our aim remains the same.
There are things the Lord has prepared for you to do this very day. They may not be around for you to do tomorrow, or you may not be around to do them tomorrow. Each day has a specific purpose that’s been planned out for you by the Lord. These are things that please the Lord. Though we need to spend some time each day asking the Lord to reveal these things, the good news is there are always new opportunities to please God. This certainly doesn’t assume nor expect perfection, but a desire that aims to please the Lord above all else.
So what’s your main goal in life? What are your intentions today? Our answer to both of these questions ought to be to please the Lord. Sometimes that may be serving others, completing certain tasks, spending time with family, sitting at His feet, etc. I don’t know what the Lord is calling you to do this day, but I can assure you there’s something prepared specifically for you. Would you take time to ask the Lord and listen intently? It may be a unique chance and your only opportunity to please the Lord in such a way. We should live each day not wanting to miss a single one of these moments.