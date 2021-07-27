The Washington G.E.M. 4-H Club is celebrating 100 years as a club. The club is asking both present and past members and leaders please join us Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. during the King and Queen contest for a celebration. Afterwards we would like to invite the Washington G.E.M. past and present club members and leaders to join us at the 4H Food Stand for an ice cream social to reminisce about our history and thoughts for the future. We are sure there are many stories to be told and heard. Also, take time during the fair to view the glass case in the entry of the community center building displaying some wonderful pieces of our club’s history.
The Cass County Fair will start this coming Wednesday, July 28 and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 3. The fair is free to all - come out and enjoy what we have to offer!