DMACC’s Automotive Service Education Program (ASEP) recently received a donation of a 2020 Cadillac XT6 from General Motors. DMACC ASEP Program Chair Jerry Burns says the DMACC ASEP students will receive hands-on training on this high-technology-equipped donated vehicle. The XT6 includes a nine-speed automatic transmission, 3.6L V6 with variable valve timing and Active Fuel Management, Active Sport Chassis System, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cadillac User Experience (CUE), and many more options. Those who will benefit from the donation include DMACC ASEP students (left to right) Ryan Todey of Norwalk, Wes Borkowski of Audubon, Andrew Van Ryswyk of Monroe, Nick Ross of Runnells, Dawson Tupper of Indianola and Zach Spoelstra of Templeton stand in front of the donated 2020 Cadillac.
