Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA
712-243-3934
Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
Building and Pool Hours
Building Hours
Sunday noon-6 p.m.
Monday — Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pool Hours
Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 8 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.– 5 p.m.
Childwatch Hours
Max of five children at a time in childwatch
Monday — Friday 8-11:30 a.m.
Monday — Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.
Saturday No Childwatch
Mask Usage Policy
Mask Usage policy is still in effect at this time.
Upon entering the YMCA all staff and guest 3 years of age and older will need to have a mask on.
When working out once you reach your class or destination you may remove it but keep it with you as you will need to put it on when you are done & leaving.
- All children coming in after school will need to have mask on at all times
- TLC Afterschool program and preschoolers will also be masked at all times
- Continue with social distancing in all areas, use hand sanitizer, continue to clean machines before and after using.
You can see the full policy on our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
TLC Childcare Registration
TLC Before and After School Age Childcare is now taking registrations for the upcoming 20-21 school year. Stop by the Y to get your child’s packet and get them signed up. Program runs Monday – Friday 6 a.m.-school start time; after school until 6 p.m. We also offer late starts, early outs, snow days and no school days care. Contact Michelle at 712-243-3934 or email her at mheath@nishnavalleyymca.com with any questions.
All Day TLC week of Spring Break March 22-26. Must be signed up with Michelle by March 15.
Jack and Jill Registration
Registration for 3 & 4 year old Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com