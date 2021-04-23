Grow Another Row Cass County Hires Program Coordinator for 2021

Grow Another Row, a program started last year to encourage, support, and network local growers for food donation, is back in 2021 with plans to expand! Grow Another Row Cass County is a Healthy Cass County campaign started in 2020 by a group of local growers to encourage residents to grow and share more food. Grow
Another Row Cass County invites local farmers and gardeners to plant a few more rows of produce to share again this year.
Expansion started with filling a dedicated coordinator role. This temporary position is made possible through AmeriCorps funding.
“I am extremely excited to get started and I love the mission of this program,” commented the new Grow Another Row Coordinator, Claire Smith. Smith is currently a student at Northwest Missouri State University where she is majoring in agronomy with an emphasis in horticulture and a minor in adapted & recreational gardening. She has always loved gardening and has her own home garden where she grows a variety of flowers and vegetables such as petunias, zinnias, roses, marigolds, tomatoes, peppers, and more! In high school, Smith was active in FFA and 4-H and showed in the Iowa State Fair FFA Floriculture show for four years.
All growers—large and small—are invited to share food with others as part of Grow Another Row.
“Even just a few tomato plants can end up producing a lot more than a household can consume,” commented Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh, “so we encourage all growers to join us.” Sign up for the Grow Another Row newsletter by emailing Grow Another Row Coordinator Claire Smith at claires2@iastate.edu or visiting https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/content/grow-another-rowcasscounty.
Not sure what to grow to share with others? According to ISU Extension, the 13 best produce donations are: tomatoes, winter broccoli, cabbage, sweet potatoes, carrots, and beans. The Grow Another Row leadership team requests additional potatoes, carrots, melons, and green beans in 2021 because these items were in highest demand last year.
Grow Another Row Cass County 2021 donation sites are being finalized and will be publicized at a later date, but Cass County food pantries are sure to be included in the line-up.
Cass County Food Pantry Information:
Anita Food Pantry:
Phone: (712) 762-3645
Address: 208 Chestnut St, Anita, Iowa 50020
Hours: first and third Saturdays, 9- 11 a.m.
Produce donations: Tracey Lett (712)249-4996
Monetary donations: mail checks to "Anita Food Pantry" (PO Box
96, Anita, IA 50020)
Atlantic Food Pantry:
Address: 19 W. 4th St., Atlantic, Iowa 50022
Hours: Thurs., drive-through 1 - 2 p.m. (or until line ends)
Produce Donations: Pre-bagged produce requested. Contact:
(712)243-1820
Monetary Donations: mail checks to "Atlantic Food Pantry" (19 W
4th Street. Atlantic, Iowa 50022)
Cumberland Care & Share Pantry:
Phone: (712) 774-5818
Address: 317 Monroe St, Cumberland, Iowa 50843
Hours: first and third Wednesday, 4- 5:30 p.m.
Produce Donations: contact (712) 774-5818
Monetary Donations: mail checks to "Cumberland Care & Share"
(317 Monroe St, Cumberland, Iowa 50843)
Lord’s Cupboard of Griswold
Phone: (712) 778-4178
Address: 100 Cass St., Griswold, Iowa 51535
Produce Donations: contact (712) 778-4178
Monetary Donations: mail checks to "The Lord's Cupboard" (55546
Wichita Rd. Griswold, Iowa 51535)
For information on Cass County food pantries, farmers markets, and other locally-driven food initiatives, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council on Facebook @CassCountyLocalFood.
Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and well-being of Cass County residents. Follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty (https://www.facebook.com/HealthyCassCounty/). Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information.