According to Brides (https://www.brides.com) Due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the results of COVID-19 closures, bans and more, what is trending now, and what might be trending later in the year could be two very different things. "We don't know what the rest of the month, much less next year, will look like in the world of weddings," Anna Price Olson of Brides, said.
At the moment, somethings to watch out for include:
•Weekday weddings - with vendors and venues being in short supply, weekdays might be a way to lower costs, and help out the professionals who have been affected by the pandemic.
•Sustainability - Digital invitations and virtual celebrations are becoming popular.
•Transformative Attire - using pieces in multiple ways or to adapt to a different look - is the name of the game today, and works well when a bride wants to switch up a look for their sequel wedding.
•DIY Beauty Looks - Coronavirus brides are looking at doing their hair and makeup themselves.
•Micro Weddings - intimate weddings with 50 or less guests are a new trend.
•Intimate Guest Lists - Many couples are looking to downsize their wedding lists, to prioritize the health and safety of loved ones.
•Sequel Weddings - some 2020 couples are planning to do it again this year with an extended guestlist, with larger scaled events.
•Backyard Weddings - there is always something special about at-home weddings especially during a pandemic.
•Assigned seating - traditionally reserved for family members, this safety measure is also a plus in the days of COVID-19
•Unexpected Venues - picking a non-traditional wedding venue can be a plus when thinking about a small, intimate guest list.
•Domestic Destinations - there have been a rise in destinations that are a train or car ride away - making travel easier for everyone, no passport required.
•Pod Seating - social distancing and using pod seating is a plus, tables can be smaller, think groups of 2 or 4 rather than 6-8.
•Formal Dinner Service - with food restrictions in place due to COVID-19, elegant plated courses can be a plus, and can make guests feel special.
•Individualized Food Displays - for cocktail hour or seated dinner, caterers are getting personalized - individual plates and cones instead of charcuterie boards or family style meals.
•Reimagined Entertainment - with dancing out of the question, live music, concert style, is a plus.
•Mini Wedding Cakes - these little cakes can be placed at a seated dinner or sent home as a treat.
•Customized Favors - the hottest accessories are masks and hand sanitizer, put your initials on them, or wedding date and hand them out to guests.
•Celebration Care Packages - when marrying on Zoom or downsizing guest lists, the couple can show they are not forgetting the guests not physically with them. custom cocktail kits, mini wedding cakes or cookies or a full meal can be mailed out