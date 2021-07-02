NORFOLK, Neb – Northeast Community College has celebrated the success of its graduates this spring. The College held six commencement ceremonies in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk (Neb.) campus recently.
Attendance was limited to allow six feet of social distancing between graduates and guests. All guests had to have a ticket to be admitted to commencement ceremonies and all attendees were to wear a face mask. Guests were seated in pods that included immediate family members and friends of each graduate. Each pod was spaced six feet apart from individuals in other pods who were not in their respective group. Receptions followed each event.
Some 905 students, including those earning more than one degree, and 259 who completed their studies this past summer and fall, were listed in the commencement program. This includes two students who completed their studies in spring 2020. The 905 students earned 997 degrees; 56 students earned two degrees, 10 earned three degrees, and five earned four degrees.
Blake Bartling, Verdigre, and Dara Ness, Kennebec, S. D., gave the student addresses. Bartling received an Associate of Arts degree in Communications. Ness earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Veterinary Technology. Anthony Beardslee, audio recording technology instructor, gave the faculty address.
The Northeast Media Arts program broadcast all ceremonies live on Sparklight Channel 20 in all communities served by the company, and streamed on-line at http://www.team1sports.com/northeastcc. Ceremonies are available on demand on Northeast’s YouTube channel.
The Spring 2021 graduation candidates are listed below by degree and program followed by hometown and name. Included in the list are tentative Spring 2021 candidates and the graduates who completed their studies this past summer and fall and in spring 2020.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction
Cumberland - Eric Plagman.