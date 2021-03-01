Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit Brown’s Shoe Fit Co.

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Brown Shoe Fit Co. on Thursday, Feb. 25. Ambassadors were introduced to Kendall Staley who has started the Brown’s Shoe Fit Manager in training program.
Kendall grew up in Adair and spent a few years living in Missouri before making her way back to her hometown, where she currently resides. Kendall shared that she has learned a lot in her first month of working with Brian, Joyce, and Lori and has really enjoyed getting acquainted with Atlantic and meeting the customers of Brown Shoe Fit. Kendall will shadow under Brian for about two years and then continue working her way through their program.
Brian Ruge, owner, shared that Brown’s Shoe Fit has recently started offering a selection of clothing, purses, and sunglasses and has recently started hosting “pop-up” events. These pop-up events consist of the Brown’s team loading a cargo trailer full of a variety of shoes and taking them to surrounding communities. Brown’s Shoe Fit will “set up shop” for a few days which allows the residents to shop Brown’s Shoe Fit’s great selection of shoes while staying close to home. Brian shared that he enjoys the pop-up events because he gets to build relationships with customers outside of the area.
Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. is located at 502 Chestnut Street. Contact 712-243-1336 for more information or visit http://www.brownsshoefitco.com/
Pictured are (front row, left to right) Brain Ruge, Kendall Staley and Lori Blum; and (back row) Rich Perry, Kevin Ferguson, Arlene Drennan, Donnie Drennan, Scott Bennett, Dawn Marnin, Colt Doherty, Bill Saluk, Dr. Keith Leonard, Carole Shuler. (Middle Row) Nedra Perry, Joyce Wieser, Krysta Hanson, Kelsey Beschorner, Kylie Alff and Dolly Bergmann.