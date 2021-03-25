The 30th annual Atlantic Business and Professional Women's Spring Craft Show will be held Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center, located at 805 West 10th Street in Atlantic. Admission is a $1, and proceeds will benefit local community projects and scholarships. Visitors are asked to follow all CDC Guidelines, face coverings are highly recommended, and social distancing is important-maintain a 6 foot distance from others when possible.
A concession stand will be open during the show, and will be serving hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, Sloppy Joes and pie.
Vendors will be coming from Atlantic, Griswold, Red Oak, Perry, Omaha, Neb. Winterset, Clarinda, Indianola, Dexter, Cumberland, Rock Port, Manning, Des Moines, Schaller, Fontanelle, Harlan, and Glenwood. Items for sale will include soy candles, abstract painting, key chains, tumblers, coasters, tastefully simple, photos and photo products, silverware jewelry, wall hangings, baby quilts, book author, home decor, cups, towels, damsel in distress, plunder design jewelry, goat milk soap and lotions, hot bowls, dishcloths, crayon bags, popcorn, Scentsy, doll clothes, syrup and jelly, food mix, beer bread, dips, 31 gifts, leather handbags, crochet hats, American girl clothes, dog treats, sewing, wood signs, cross stitch, needlework, ace masks, pampered chef, topical pain cream, fleece tie blankets and pillows.