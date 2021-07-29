Nishna Valley Trails is holding a Kids Bike Ride on Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Schildberg Rec. Area West Parking lot. Check in and start the ride at the West Parking lot of the Schildberg Rec. Area. There will be three age groups with ride length according to age. The event is free to the public, and all ages are welcome.
The ride is co-sponsored by Atlantic Parks and Recreation, Cass County Conservation, Fareway, and West Side Diner. For more information, call Lora at 712-769-2372. After the ride check out, Atlanticfest going on downtown!