Atlantic High School's Class Night 2021 was held with 47 students receiving scholarships or an award and 34 presenters, representing 55 different organizations, churches and family memorials were on hand.

All together, $363,174 was given out in scholarships, $145,000 was represented by organizations, churches and family memorials and $217,674 was received from colleges/universities that were reported to the counseling office.

Bernie Saggau Award

In 1989, the Board of Control of the Iowa High School Athletic Association established the Bernie Saggau award. This award is named for the long time Executive Director of the IHSAA. This coveted award honors an outstanding citizen athlete in every high school in the state of Iowa.

The recipient of this award demonstrated academic integrity, positive examples of citizenship, participation in extracurricular activities, and strong moral character.

The award recipient is presented with a plaque to recognize the efforts of the individual and remind the recipient of the positive impact that good citizenship and moral character have on them as an individual as well as their school and community. Craig Alan Becker was the recipient of the Bernie Saggau Award.

Iowa Girl Award Nominee for E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship Nominee

The name Dr. E. Wayne Cooley has become synonymous with girls’ high school sports in Iowa. Dr. Cooley’s vision and leadership helped advance female sports in both the state and the country. In fact, during Dr. Cooley’s tenure, the IGHSAU became the nation’s trailblazer in the development of girls’ interscholastic athletic programs.

The Iowa girl is epitomized as a well-rounded young woman, active in both her school and her community. Caroline Pellett was this year’s Atlantic High Schools nominee.

Quill and Scroll

Quill and Scroll is an international high school journalism honor society that recognizes achievement in scholastic journalism. Congratulations to these students: Grace Barkley, Ariel Clark, Kennedy Goergen, Shayla Luke, Molly Mcfadden, Caroline Pellet, Haley Rasmussen, Makynzie Steffens, and Da’Jai Wesson,

School Online Newspaper Distinguished Site

Atlantic High School’s news website, AHSneedle.com, earned the designation as a Distinguished Site by School Newspapers Online. This achievement demonstrates the news staff's excellence in all six aspects of online publishing: continuous coverage, site excellence, audience engagement, story page design, writing, and multimedia. This year, only four Iowa High School journalism programs have attained this level of excellence: Atlantic High School, Pleasant Valley in Bettendorf, Iowa City West, and Iowa City High The lead editors of AHSneedle deserve recognition for leading their team to this honor. Molly Mcfadden and Da’Jai Wesson.

Distinguished Writing Scholarship

This $1,500 renewable scholarship recognizes a student who has written, as of Class Night, 79 pieces for AHSneedle. She has earned two Best of School Newspaper Online awards. Her poetry has been accepted for publication in Hot Dish Magazine, and she has won numerous writing awards through the Iowa High School Press Association, including Writer of the year, Class A, honorable mention, First place Feature story, First place Multimedia story, First place School News Story. Congratulations to Ariel Clark.

Thane Hascall Scholarship

The Nellie Swaney Foundation aims to strengthen participation by AHS students in both formal debate and speech competitions. "We are extremely grateful to the Foundation for its support of our programs. Congratulations to these seniors, who well-deserve these awards," said Brandon Baggett and Trisha Niceswanger.

The Thane Hascall scholarships are open to graduating seniors who intend to pursue secondary education and have participated in at least two years of either program. Prizes are awarded by the Nellie Swaney Foundation to deserving seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to formal Speech and Debate competition.

Nellie Swaney was the Honors English teacher at AHS whose freshman class resurrected the debate program at Atlantic Senior High School in the early 1970s. Thane Hascall was the first coach of the combined debate and speech squad--which received numerous trophies and awards during his tenure.

The Nellie Swaney Foundation was established by members of the AHS Class of 1972 to support these programs.

Thane Hascall AHS Speech & Debate Scholarship with support by the Nellie Swaney foundation announced scholarships and prizes given in the amount of $4,750.00 graduating seniors.

Atlantic High School seniors Genevieve Martinez, Troy Roach, Olivia Engler and Lane Muell will receive a scholarship award of $1,000 for their dedication and talent to help with costs of their continuing education.

Grace McCurdy will receive a prize from the foundation in the amount of $750 for her achievements in the program.

Pigg Family Scholarships

The Pigg Family Scholarships were established in memory of Helen and Lyle Pigg, two individuals who were very active in the Atlantic community, including within the school district, as well as their church community. Both individuals were strong advocates for continued learning and education. The recipients of the two scholarships established in Helen and Lyle’s honor, must display good character and strong leadership.

The Helen Pigg $1,000 Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who plans on attending a 2 year community college or vocational school school Congratulations, Kennedy Goergen.

The Helen and Lyle Pigg $1,000 Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who is attending a 4-year college or university. Congratulations, Ariel Clark.

Atlantic BPO Does Scholarships

Atlantic BPO Does awarded a scholarship to students who excelled in the classroom, school activities and especially in giving back to the community, Congratulations to Grant Sturm.

The BPO Does honor a long time member with a memorial to Jan Bramer. Jan’s family Rob Clausen and Sherrill Clausen presented the memorial scholarship to Makynzie Steffens.

Other scholarships/awards went to:

Lauren Nicholas 9-11 Community Service/American Legion

Caroline Pellett 9-11 Community Service/American Legion

Zachariah Colton Academic Improvement

Beau Dickerson Academic Improvement

Grant Sturm Achievement Scholarship/Simpson College

Genevieve Martinez Advantage Iowa Award /U of Iowa

Gunner Kirchhoff AMU Powerline Scholarship

Noah Vandervanter AMVC Scholarship

Tess Grooms Athletic Scholarship/ IA Central Community College

Makynzie Steffens Atlantic BPO Does /Jan Bramer Memorial

Grace Barkley Atlantic Booster Club

Camryn Church Atlantic Booster Club

Caroline Pellett Atlantic Booster Club

Grant Sturm Atlantic Booster Club

Grant Sturm Atlantic BPO Does

Lauren Nicholas Atlantic Bus & Prof Women

Kennedy Goergen Atlantic Bus & Prof Women/Don Sonntag Nursing Scholarship

Makynzie Steffens Atlantic Elks Lodge # 45

Sydney Sanny Atlantic Elks Lodge # 45/Greg Hawkins Memorial

Genevieve Martinez Atlantic Masonic Scholarship

Taylor McCreedy Atlantic Masonic Scholarship

Taylor McCreedy Atlantic Rotary 2-yr

Dazia Sorensen Atlantic Rotary 2-yr

Craig Alan Becker Atlantic Rotary 4-yr

Shayla Luke Atlantic Rotary 4-yr

Molly McFadden Atlantic Rotary 4-yr

Craig Alan Becker Atlantic School Foundation Scholarship

Madison Botos Atlantic Speciality Care Scholarship

Joseph Weaver Avonelle/Nichols Wrestling

Grant Sturm Bernard and June Hess

Shayla Luke Bernard and June Hess Memorial Scholarship

Craig Alan Becker Bernie Saggau Award

Troy Roach Best Actor Scholarship

Genevieve Martinez Best Actress Scholarship

Craig Alan Becker Cass County Corn Growers

Skyler Handlos Cass County Corn Growers

Craig Alan Becker Cass County Cattlemen

Taylor McCreedy Cass County Cattlemen

Taylor McCreedy Cass County Cattlemen/Royalty Scholarship

Caroline Pellett Cass County Cattlemen

Caroline Pellett Cass County Cattlemen/Royalty Scholarship

Madison Botos Cecil Kopecky Nursing Scholarship

Genevieve Martinez Cecil Kopecky Nursing Scholarship

Taylor McCreedy Charles Perring Ag

Ariel Clark Distinguished Writing Scholarship

Molly McFadden Dorothy Podolack Education Scholarship

Caroline Pellett E. Wayne Cooley IGHSAU Nominee

Molly McFadden Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship

Alexander Somers Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship

Craig Alan Becker Farm Bureau

Caroline Pellett Farm Bureau

Taylor McCreedy FFA Alumni Scholarship

Garrett Reynolds FFA Alumni Scholarship

Collin Mullenix Richard Hellman Charitable Scholarship

Lauren Nicholas Garside Math/Science Scholarship

Korey Parrot Richard Hellman Charitable Scholarship

Caroline Pellett Atlantic School Foundation

Haley Rasmussen Blance Rowe Scholarship

Haley Rasmussen LuAnne Gipple Memorial Scholarship

Makynzie Steffens Garside Business/Computer

Olivia Engler Garside Business/Computer 2year College

Dazie Sorensen Garside Community College Transfer

Da' Jai Wesson Garside Elementary

Alexander Somers Garside Fine Arts

Keaton Juhl Garside Secondary Education

Devin McKay Garside Vocational Scholarship

Cael Pulido Graceland FBall Scholar

Ariel Clark Helen & Lyle Pigg Memorial Scholarship

Kennedy Goergen Helen Pigg Memorial Scholarship

Gunner Kirchhoff IA Association of Municipal Utilities

Collin Mullenix IA Automobile Foundation/Scott Deter Memorial

Noah Vandervanter IA Elks Vocational Scholarship

Lia Lillard IA High School Award/IA School of Beauty

Craig Alan Becker IA Jr. Angus Association Scholarship

Alexander Somers IA State Alumni Scholarship

Taylor McCreedy Iowa 4H Foundation

Taylor McCreedy Iowa Central Student Mentor/ ICCC

Taylor McCreedy Iowa Central Track Scholarship/ ICCC

Taylor McCreedy Iowa Pinto Association

Alyssa Derby ISU - Christina Hixson

Brendan Lillard ISU - Christina Hixson

Lauren Nicholas IWCC CAD Certificate & Cord

Gunner Kirchhoff Jerry Gorrell Memorial Powerline

Alyssa Derby JIm & Gertrude Hunt Memorial Scholarship

Taylor McCreedy KB Agricultural

Payton Fewson Knights of Columbus

Caroline Pellett Knights of Columbus

Cale Pulido Knights of Columbus

Haley Rasmussen Knights of Columbus

Garrett Reynolds Knights of Columbus

Anna Wieser Knights of Columbus

Shayla Luke Liberal Arts & Sci Excellence/ ISU

Genevieve Martinez Louie & Elsie Hansen Nursing

Makynzie Steffens LuAnn Gipple Memorial

Joseph Weaver MAHLE

Brianna Wilson MAHLE

Garrett Reynolds Marie Mayberry Anderson

Joseph Weaver Marie Mayberry Anderson

Anna Wieser Marie Mayberry Anderson

Grace Barkley Morris Levine Memorial

Madison Botos Nicholas Barry Business Scholarship

Craig Alan Becker Panther Impact Award/UNI

Alexander Somers Patty Hannon

Anna Wieser Patty Hannon

Brianna Wilson Patty Hannon

Genevieve Martinez Pentacrest Award/ U of Iowa

Ariel Clark Personal Growth Award

Brendan Lillard Personal Growth Award

Taylor McCreedy Pinto Horse Club of America

Caroline Pellett Presidential Scholarship/Simpson College

Haley Rasmussen Presidential Scholarship/Simpson College

Grant Sturm Presidential Scholarship/Simpson College

Genevieve Martinez Raise Me Up Scholarship/ U of Iowas

Molly McFadden Reanne Gruhn Memorial

Gunner Kirchhoff Richard Hellman Charitable

Devin McKay Richard Hellman Charitable

Garrett Reynolds Richard Hellman Charitable

Joseph Sonntag Richard Hellman Charitable

Noah Vandervanter Richard Hellman Charitable

Devin Boggs Richard Hellman Charitable Grant

Shayla Luke Robert & Mary Buck Scholarship/ ISU

Craig Alan Becker SASF

Molly McFadden SASF

Anna Wieser SASF

Haley Rasmussen Shelby County Farmers Mutual Ins

Joseph Sonntag SHIFT Atl

Garrett Reynolds St. Peter & Paul Trust Scholarship

Lauren Nicholas SW Iowa Foundation

Mallory Ericksen SW Iowa Foundation /Western IA Mutual Ins Assoc

Alexander Somers SW Iowa Foundation/AHS Class of 1946

DaJai Wesson SW Iowa Foundation/Frank & Dorothy Horn Memorial

Anna Wieser SW Iowa Foundation/Frank W. Sr. & Gladys Pechacek Memorial

Craig Alan Becker SW Iowa Foundation/Western IA Mutual Ins. Assoc

Olivia Engler Thane Hascall Scholarship

Genevieve Martinez Thane Hascall Scholarship

Gracemarie McCurdy Thane Hascall Scholarship

Lane Muell Thane Hascall Scholarship

Troy Roach Thane Hascall Scholarship

Alyssa Derby Trevor Frederickson Memorial

Gunner Kirchhoff Trevor Frederickson Memorial

Molly McFadden Turner Russell Memorial

Haley Rasmussen Tyler Family/Coca Cola Collectors

Nathaniel McLean Uof IA Flagship Award

Steven Ballard Waldorf Pillars Scholarship

Steven Ballard Waldorf Writing Scholarship

Beau Dickerson Zion Lutheran Church

Skyler Handlos Zion Lutheran Church

Drey Newell Zion Lutheran Church

