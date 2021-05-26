Class Night in Atlantic
Atlantic High School's Class Night 2021 was held with 47 students receiving scholarships or an award and 34 presenters, representing 55 different organizations, churches and family memorials were on hand.
All together, $363,174 was given out in scholarships, $145,000 was represented by organizations, churches and family memorials and $217,674 was received from colleges/universities that were reported to the counseling office.
Bernie Saggau Award
In 1989, the Board of Control of the Iowa High School Athletic Association established the Bernie Saggau award. This award is named for the long time Executive Director of the IHSAA. This coveted award honors an outstanding citizen athlete in every high school in the state of Iowa.
The recipient of this award demonstrated academic integrity, positive examples of citizenship, participation in extracurricular activities, and strong moral character.
The award recipient is presented with a plaque to recognize the efforts of the individual and remind the recipient of the positive impact that good citizenship and moral character have on them as an individual as well as their school and community. Craig Alan Becker was the recipient of the Bernie Saggau Award.
Iowa Girl Award Nominee for E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship Nominee
The name Dr. E. Wayne Cooley has become synonymous with girls’ high school sports in Iowa. Dr. Cooley’s vision and leadership helped advance female sports in both the state and the country. In fact, during Dr. Cooley’s tenure, the IGHSAU became the nation’s trailblazer in the development of girls’ interscholastic athletic programs.
The Iowa girl is epitomized as a well-rounded young woman, active in both her school and her community. Caroline Pellett was this year’s Atlantic High Schools nominee.
Quill and Scroll
Quill and Scroll is an international high school journalism honor society that recognizes achievement in scholastic journalism. Congratulations to these students: Grace Barkley, Ariel Clark, Kennedy Goergen, Shayla Luke, Molly Mcfadden, Caroline Pellet, Haley Rasmussen, Makynzie Steffens, and Da’Jai Wesson,
School Online Newspaper Distinguished Site
Atlantic High School’s news website, AHSneedle.com, earned the designation as a Distinguished Site by School Newspapers Online. This achievement demonstrates the news staff's excellence in all six aspects of online publishing: continuous coverage, site excellence, audience engagement, story page design, writing, and multimedia. This year, only four Iowa High School journalism programs have attained this level of excellence: Atlantic High School, Pleasant Valley in Bettendorf, Iowa City West, and Iowa City High The lead editors of AHSneedle deserve recognition for leading their team to this honor. Molly Mcfadden and Da’Jai Wesson.
Distinguished Writing Scholarship
This $1,500 renewable scholarship recognizes a student who has written, as of Class Night, 79 pieces for AHSneedle. She has earned two Best of School Newspaper Online awards. Her poetry has been accepted for publication in Hot Dish Magazine, and she has won numerous writing awards through the Iowa High School Press Association, including Writer of the year, Class A, honorable mention, First place Feature story, First place Multimedia story, First place School News Story. Congratulations to Ariel Clark.
Thane Hascall Scholarship
The Nellie Swaney Foundation aims to strengthen participation by AHS students in both formal debate and speech competitions. "We are extremely grateful to the Foundation for its support of our programs. Congratulations to these seniors, who well-deserve these awards," said Brandon Baggett and Trisha Niceswanger.
The Thane Hascall scholarships are open to graduating seniors who intend to pursue secondary education and have participated in at least two years of either program. Prizes are awarded by the Nellie Swaney Foundation to deserving seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to formal Speech and Debate competition.
Nellie Swaney was the Honors English teacher at AHS whose freshman class resurrected the debate program at Atlantic Senior High School in the early 1970s. Thane Hascall was the first coach of the combined debate and speech squad--which received numerous trophies and awards during his tenure.
The Nellie Swaney Foundation was established by members of the AHS Class of 1972 to support these programs.
Thane Hascall AHS Speech & Debate Scholarship with support by the Nellie Swaney foundation announced scholarships and prizes given in the amount of $4,750.00 graduating seniors.
Atlantic High School seniors Genevieve Martinez, Troy Roach, Olivia Engler and Lane Muell will receive a scholarship award of $1,000 for their dedication and talent to help with costs of their continuing education.
Grace McCurdy will receive a prize from the foundation in the amount of $750 for her achievements in the program.
Pigg Family Scholarships
The Pigg Family Scholarships were established in memory of Helen and Lyle Pigg, two individuals who were very active in the Atlantic community, including within the school district, as well as their church community. Both individuals were strong advocates for continued learning and education. The recipients of the two scholarships established in Helen and Lyle’s honor, must display good character and strong leadership.
The Helen Pigg $1,000 Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who plans on attending a 2 year community college or vocational school school Congratulations, Kennedy Goergen.
The Helen and Lyle Pigg $1,000 Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who is attending a 4-year college or university. Congratulations, Ariel Clark.
Atlantic BPO Does Scholarships
Atlantic BPO Does awarded a scholarship to students who excelled in the classroom, school activities and especially in giving back to the community, Congratulations to Grant Sturm.
The BPO Does honor a long time member with a memorial to Jan Bramer. Jan’s family Rob Clausen and Sherrill Clausen presented the memorial scholarship to Makynzie Steffens.
Other scholarships/awards went to:
