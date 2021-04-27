Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 50F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 50F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.