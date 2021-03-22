Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit First Whitney Bank & Trust

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by First Whitney Bank & Trust Thursday, March 18.
Paul Gude, Bank President, shared that there was much to celebrate at First Whitney, the first being the retirement of Deb Pellet. Deb has been with First Whitney Bank for 42 years, starting in 1979. Deb is looking forward to spending more time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Paul introduced Anne Quist as the new Assistant Vice President, who works primarily with real estate loans. Anne is busy with real estate loan applications due to interest rates being at an all-time low. Paul also introduced Jeff Gude as the new Loan Officer in Training. Jeff is working primarily with the Paycheck Protection Program which is helping business owners of all types get through a hard time brought on by COVID-19.
First Whitney specializes in all aspects of banking such as personal, agricultural, and commercial. Paul shared his pride in his team stems from their hard work and dedication to their community and to one another. Each team member is cross trained and efficient in many aspects of banking which allows them all to be able to help their customers in any way possible.
First Whitney Bank & Trust is located at 223 Chestnut Street & 700 Chestnut Street. Contact 712-243-3195 or 712-243-4183 or visit http://www.firstwhitneybank.com/ for more information.
Ambassador’s Pictured Left to Right: (Back Row) Steve Andersen, Graydon Schmidt, Linda Robinson, Jason Nicholas, Carole Schlake, Brain Ruge, Bill Saluk, Dr.Keith Leonard, Kevin Fergeuson, Carole Schuler, Dawn Marnin, Scott Bennett, Dolly Bergmann, Mike Cook and Arlene Drennan. (Front Row) Paul Gude, Jeff Gude, Misty Nelson, Emily Hart, Beth O’Brien, Jayme Farver, Ted Robinson, Lori Krichhoff, Anne Quist, Heidi Roland-Hinman, Connie Wails, Deb Pellett, Rich Perry, Nedra Perry, Rachel Czaja, Ruth Sears and Kennedy Freund.