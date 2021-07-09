Grow Another Row Cass County has released its pick-up and drop-off schedule for 2021, and is now accepting local fresh produce donations across the county through Oct. 1.
Grow Another Row Cass County is a Healthy Cass County campaign started by a group of local growers to encourage residents to grow and share more fresh local produce. Grow Another Row Cass County invites local farmers and gardeners to plant a few more rows of produce to share again this year. Anyone interested in the program is invited to sign up for the Grow Another Row
newsletter to keep up with the latest program news, gardening tips, recipes, and more at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/content/grow-another-row-cass-county.
Anyone is welcome to donate fresh produce, and anyone is welcome to take fresh produce they need. You are also welcome to drop off extras and pick up something you need in the same trip.
There is no requirement to sign up to either donate or take the produce. Donations of any size are appreciated!
Each location has set hours during which people can pick-up or drop-off fresh produce. If you plan on just donating, it’s best if you can drop produce off closer to the beginning of the location’s open hours. If you just want to pick up produce, try visiting closer to the end. All pantries in Cass County also accept donations during specified hours prior to their distribution
hours. A full schedule is available at the end of the article.
When donating, please don’t wash produce if you can’t dry it, and try to bag items in family sized amounts. When picking up produce, please only take what you need and be sure to wash it before eating. If you need bags or containers to package donated produce, contact Grow Another Row Coordinator Claire Smith at 712-243-1132.
Finally, Grow Another Row could not serve residents across Cass County without our wonderful volunteers. If you would like to volunteer at any time throughout the summer, contact Grow Another Row Coordinator Claire Smith at claires2@iastate.edu. This could include donating, harvesting, delivering, transporting produce, and other volunteering opportunities. Any
help is greatly appreciated, even if you can only help a time or two.
Grow Another Row Cass County 2021 Weekly Produce Distribution Schedule
Monday:
Griswold: Griswold United Methodist Church (100 Cass St. Griswold)
Time: 8 a.m. – noon
Tuesday: Atlantic: New Life Church (600 Pine St. Atlantic)
Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Marne: Masonic Lodge (Washington St. Marne)
Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Massena: Southwest Iowa Egg (74877 Clarke Ave. Massena)
Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Griswold: The Lord’s Cupboard (Griswold United Methodist Church, 100 Cass St. Griswold)
Special note: this location only accepts donations on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month
Donation hours: 10 a.m. – noon
Food pantry hours: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Contact: 712-778-4178
Wednesday:
Cumberland: Cumberland City Hall (216 Main St. Cumberland)
Hours: 8 a.m – noon
Lewis: Lewis Public Library and Heritage Center (412 W. Main St. Lewis)
Hours: 1 – 6 p.m.
Cumberland: Cumberland Care & Share (Cumberland Methodist Church, 317 Monroe St.
Cumberland)
Special note: This location only accepts donations on the first and third Wednesdays of the month
Donation hours: 3-4 p.m.
Food pantry hours: 4 – 5:30 p.m.
Contact: 712-774-5818
Thursday:
Atlantic: New Life Church (600 Pine St. Atlantic)
Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cumberland: Cumberland City Hall (216 Main St. Cumberland)
Hours: 1-4 p.m.
Atlantic: Atlantic Food Pantry (19 W. 4th St. Atlantic)
Donation hours: 9-10 a.m.
Food pantry hours: 1-2 p.m.
Contact: 712-243-5019
Friday:
Massena: Southwest Iowa Egg (74877 Clarke Ave. Massena)
Hours: 8 – 11 a.m.
Marne: Masonic Lodge (Washington St. Marne)
Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday:
Anita: Anita Food Pantry (208 Chestnut St. Anita)
Special note: This location only accepts donations on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
Donation hours: 8-9 a.m.
Food pantry hours: 9-11 a.m.
Contact: 712-762-3645
For more information on Grow Another Row Cass County visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/content/grow-another-row-cass-county or contact Grow Another Row Coordinator Claire Smith at claires2@iastate.edu or 712-243-1132.
For information on Cass County food pantries, farmers markets, and other locally-driven food initiatives, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council on Facebook @CassCountyLocalFood.
Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and well-being of Cass County residents. Follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty (https://www.facebook.com/HealthyCassCounty/). Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information.