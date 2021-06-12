On Saturday June 26, the Cass County libraries, Healthy Cass County, and Cass County Conservation are co-hosting a free color fun run at Lake Anita State Park at the swimming area. from 8 to 11 a.m.
The untimed run/walk of less than a mile will offer multiple color stations. Hy-Vee and Fareway of Atlantic will both be providing free post-run snacks, and the Atlas Atlantic Cinema is giving a free children’s movie ticket to every kid age 17 and under who participates in the run.
Because color runs gained inspiration from the Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colors, the libraries will have a story walk featuring a children’s book on Holi at the event. Please register by June 18 by calling 712-243-5466.
Participants are encouraged to wear white or light-colored clothing. Those with
sensitive eyes are encouraged to wear sports goggles or sunglasses, although effort will be made to not toss color in faces.
The color run is just one event in the Cass County library’s “Reading Colors Your World” summer programming. Additional activities at the libraries include:
• Movies Around the World Atlantic Public Library every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. through July 7.
• Take and Make activity/craft for kids to take home and make.
o Massena Public Library every Wednesday from noon – 5:30 p.m. through June 30.
o Cumberland Public Library -Call Carolyn Hartmann at 712-789-0478 for kits.
• Basketball Hoop-Off Lewis Public Library (will walk to City Park) Monday June 21 at 2 p.m. for kids
• Shape-O-Saurus Artwork on Stones Tuesday June 22
o Massena Public Library 2 p.m.
o Cumberland Public Library 3 p.m. (call 712-789-0478 to pre-register, so there are enough supplies for everyone)
• Blank Park Zoo Program Wednesday, June 24
o Massena Public Library noon
o Bandshell Park, Anita 1 p.m.
o Griswold Public Library 2 p.m.
o Cumberland Public Library 3 p.m.
• Toddlers/ Pre-K Rainbows Griswold Public Library Friday June 25 10 a.m.
• Teen Crafts Tie Dye Anita Public Library Friday, June 25 1 p.m. (bring your own item to tie dye)
• Color Your World Lewis Public Library Monday June 28 2 p.m. Painting for all ages
• Kid’s Crafts Tie Dye Anita Public Library Wednesday, June 30 1 p.m. (bring your own item to tie dye)
• Book Reading and Author Visit Sunnyside Park bandshell Sunday June 27 4 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair. Books will be available for sale and will be signed upon request.
• Stunning Sculptures Massena Public Library June 29 10-11 a.m. This is a kids event, and adults are welcome to join.