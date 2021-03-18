What exactly does your support of the Jazz & Wine program do?
Jazz & Wine Scholarship recipient, Ashley Meeker, and her family, are thankful for the scholarship she received this spring.
Identifying and securing scholarships for non-traditional students can be challenging. The Jazz & Wine Scholarship is an amazing opportunity for Cass County residents to receive vital support, which plays a significant role in turning educational goals into a reality. For Ashley and her family, the scholarship enabled her to be a full-time student this semester by helping to offset the costs of tuition and books. This reserved precious other resources to support her family, including the additional expense of childcare to allow for dedicated study time.
It has not been easy staying on track and juggling the responsibilities of being a wife, mother, and student. Not knowing for sure what she wanted to do with her life, Ashley felt like she would never be able to finish school, but she finally found her way with the help of her children. Difficulty in finding childcare led her to employment at the Ann Wickman Center in Atlantic, which led to her current internship at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA.
She is thankful that the Iowa Western Cass County Center in Atlantic offers both face-to-face and online classes to eliminate the drive to Council Bluffs. Ashley plans on graduating this spring with an Associate Degree in Human Resources/Management.
Iowa Western is proud to feature Ashley as a Jazz & Wine Scholarship recipient. An additional eleven Cass County residents also received Jazz & Wine scholarships this academic year.