The Heritage House Guild met May 18 in Heritage Hall with 16 members and four guests present. Pat McCauley and Pat Nyman were hostesses. Activities Coordinator, Gabby Petersen, said that Donna Rourick’s 90th birthday party was a huge success. She asked for two volunteers to help with wine and cheese this Friday. Rae Ome Conn and Lynn Peterson volunteered.
The program “Being a Mother and celebrating Mothers Day” was given by Abby Best Rasmussen.
Coffee Hosts for the upcoming month : May 28.…..Nancy Misenor and Judy Phippen;June 4.…Dee Anderson and Marge Houston; June 11...Lorene Aldag and Florence Burrows; June 18...Nancy Misenor and Marcia Lowers.
The next meeting will be held June 15 and the hostesses will be Marcia Lowers and Florence Burrows.