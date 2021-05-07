Two USDA Farmers to Families Food Box distributions will be held at the Cass County Community Center in May. Saturday, May 8, a distribution will be held from noon- 3 p.m. On Tuesday, May 18, another distribution will be held from 2:30- 4:30 p.m.
Anyone is welcome to visit the drive-through food box pick-up events, and no documentation or proof need is required. Boxes will be given away at no cost. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. The USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes contain fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and pre-cooked meat. Participants may take an extra box or two to share with family or neighbors who can’t make it to the pantry.