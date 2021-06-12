SOUTHWEST IOWA — Drought conditions in the southwest Iowa area up through Thursday have caused some municipalities to restrict water use, with Audubon and now Harlan putting involuntary restrictions in place.
Starting April 26, Harlan Municipal Utilities had been asking customers to voluntarily conserve water, but as of Friday, June 11, moved to a “Tier 1 Water Warning,” where restrictions are no longer voluntary, due to depleted water supply.
Sheldon officials have also asked residents to conserve water — after dry weather and a day where unusually high useage — more than one and a half million gallons of water were used. On Wednesday, residents used far more than the average 900 thousand gallons, and officials asked residents to voluntarily curtail some use.
In Harlan, HMU asked customers to conserve starting in April under a “Water Watch,” but said “from time to time during and following drought conditions or due to equipment failure, HMU’s water supply may become significantly and seriously depleted such that there is an insufficient supply of water to meet all customary and usual demands,” in a Facebook post.
In this case HMU has issued a Tier 1 restriction.
Like restrictions in Audubon, the water warning says no customer can use potable water from the HMU water utility for things like watering lawns, shrubs, gardens — except that vegetable gardens, trees and shrubs less than four years old and new seedlings may be watered once per week. Vehicles and equipment washing is prohibited except at commercial car washes; Potable water can’t be used to fill private pools, to wash streets, driveways or exteriors of buildings.
If deemed necessary, HMU could go to restrictions that could prohibit all outside water use except for fire and sanition, and only allow commercial car washes to operate on even days of the month. Water emergencies could limit customers to a monthly allotment of water.
To review Water Policy No. 6 in its entirety please see www.harlannet.com or use the following link: http://www.harlannet.com/Bid_Documents_Public_Notice.htm